Jll Appoints James Allan As New Ceo To Lead Growth In Middle East And Africa

Appointment comes at a time of high developer and investor confidence in one of the most important growth regions for JLL.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates– JLL, a leading professional services firm specialised in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, has appointed James Allan as CEO, Middle East and Africa (MEA), to drive its ambitigrowth agenda in the region.

Allan takes over the role from Thierry Delvaux, who stepped down as CEO of JLL Middle East, Africa & Turkey after nearly five years. To the MEA business, Allan brings 20 years of real estate experience in key competitive markets such as the UK, China and Indonesia. He has been with JLL for 15 years, taking on increasing levels of responsibility.

In his new role, he will work closely with the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) leadership to ensure sustained growth across JLL's business lines, enhancing its service offering in the MEA region while continuing to deliver the highest quality advice to clients.

James Allan, CEO, Middle East and Africa, JLL, said:“It is a great privilege to build on the existing strong business we have in one of the most dynamic global markets and steer it to a new chapter of strategic growth. Over the years, JLL's Middle East and Africa business has gone from strength to strength. I look forward to bringing my global experience to deliver long-term value to our clients.”

Sue Asprey Price, CEO, EMEA Work Dynamics, JLL, said:“Real estate sits at the heart of business with buildings becoming a critical enabler of growth. James brings global experience that will be instrumental in helping clients in an exciting, high growth market by providing innovative spaces that push the boundaries.”

Stephanie Hyde, CEO, EMEA Markets Advisory, JLL, said:“James' track record in high growth markets such as Indonesia will be valuable in bringing new perspectives to consolidate and strengthen our presence in the MEA region. The demand for top quality advice for real estate owners and occupiers is only going to accelerate, so we are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Prior to his MEA role, Allan led JLL's business in Indonesia for five years. His industry background extends across many aspects of real estate including Leasing, Project & Development Services, Facilities Management and Capital Markets.

He has an MSc in Real Estate from Reading University in the UK and is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

About JLL:

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JLL MEA:

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1,650 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg and Nairobi.