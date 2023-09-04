Al Arabi To Meet Muaither In Opener On Sept 9

Doha, Qatar: Amir Cup champions Al Arabi will take on Muaither in the opening match on September 9 as Qatar Stars League yesterday announced the schedule of 2023-2024 season Ooredoo Cup yesterday.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be played at Grand Hamad Stadium with kick off set for 6:30pm while two more Group A matches are also scheduled on the opening day starting simultaneously at 8:30pm.

Al Wakrah are pitted against last edition's finalists Umm Salal at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium while Qatar SC will start their campaign against Al Ahli at Saoud Bin Abulrahman Stadium.

Reigning champions Al Duhail will start their title defence against Al Shamal at Grand Hamad Stadium as Group B action will commence on September 10.

Title-contenders Al Sadd will square off with Al Rayyan at Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in their first match with Al Gharafa taking on Al Markhiya the same day.

The group stage of the 12-team event will culminate on November 19 with the eagerly-anticipated tie between Al Duhail and Al Sadd is slated to be held on October 7 at Saoud Bin Abulrahman Stadium.

The quarter-finals will be played on December 27 and 28 while both the semi-finals are scheduled for January 2, 2024. The final will be held on January 6 with venues for the knockout stage are yet to be announced by the QSL.

The Ooredoo Cup draw was held last week placing Al Arabi, Al Wakrah, Qatar SC, Al Ahli, Umm Salal and Muaither in Group A. Al Duhail, Al Sadd, Al Gharafa, Al Markhiya, Al Rayyan and Al Shamal are in Group B.

Al Gharafa have won most Ooredoo Cup titles lifting the trophy on three occasions while Al Sadd and Al Sailiya have won the title twice. Al Duhail clinched their maiden trophy after beating Umm Salal in the final in March.