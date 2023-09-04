Armenian Armed Forces Shell Positions Of Azerbaijani Army

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Armenian
armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army,
Trend reports
citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, on September 4, at 07:20 (GMT +4),
the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction
of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using
varicaliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army
positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the
Kalbajar district.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction, the ministry added.
