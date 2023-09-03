Saudi Army Units Arrived In Egypt For Multinational Military Drill

The Bright Star military drill, which kicked off yesterday, on the Mohamed Naguib military base, at the Mediterranean Sea, will run until Sep 14, with the participation of 8,000 troops from 34 countries, according to a report from Egypt Daily News.

The exercise involves ground forces, infantry, artillery units, navy, air forces, and special operations forces, the Egyptian media outlet said.

The drill provides opportunities for the participating nations to exchange experience and coordinate joint missions, Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Training and Development Authority of the Saudi Armed Forces, was quoted as saying.

The Bright Star multinational military drill was launched in 1980, as part of the U.S.-brokered peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. It is hosted by Egypt in cooperation with the United States every two years.– NNN-SPA

