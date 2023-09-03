Saudi Army Units Arrived In Egypt For Multinational Military Drill

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
RIYADH, Sept 1 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi army units, arrived in Egypt yesterday, to participate in a multinational military drill.
The Bright Star military drill, which kicked off yesterday, on the Mohamed Naguib military base, at the Mediterranean Sea, will run until Sep 14, with the participation of 8,000 troops from 34 countries, according to a report from Egypt Daily News.
The exercise involves ground forces, infantry, artillery units, navy, air forces, and special operations forces, the Egyptian media outlet said.
The drill provides opportunities for the participating nations to exchange experience and coordinate joint missions, Adel Al-Balawi, head of the Training and Development Authority of the Saudi Armed Forces, was quoted as saying.
The Bright Star multinational military drill was launched in 1980, as part of the U.S.-brokered peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. It is hosted by Egypt in cooperation with the United States every two years.– NNN-SPA
MENAFN03092023000200011047ID1107000315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.