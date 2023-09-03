Still No Positive Response Regarding Food Supply To Khankendi - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. Representatives
and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society have been
staying on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the sixth day, Vice
President of the Society Gafar Askerzadeh told Trend 's Karabakh
Bureau.
"The purpose of our benevolent step is to deliver food aid,
particularly 40 tons of flour, to the residents of Armenian origin
living in Karabakh. The leadership of the Society has held relevant
negotiations with the command of Russian peacekeepers temporarily
stationed in Azerbaijan. However, so far there has been no positive
response. We hope that our benevolent step, our humanitarian
mission will be duly appreciated and soon the food supplies we
brought will be delivered to these people," he said.
Two trucks with 40 tons of flour are waiting in front of the
Russian peacekeepers' post on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.
Employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
spend the night in tents set up on the territory.
Earlier on August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society
organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian
origin living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.
