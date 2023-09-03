Police Officers Came Under Enemy Shelling In Sumy Region

The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

At around 16:30 on September 2, the invaders launched an artillery shelling on the town of Seredyna-Buda, Shostka district, from the territory of the Russian Federation.

"At this time, the law enforcers were recording the consequences of the previattack. One police officer received fatal injuries. Another two police officers were wounded. One civilian was also injured," the Prosecutor's Office reports.

It is noted that two buildings and a car were damaged in the shelling.

Based on this fact, a pre-trial investigation was launched over the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcers continue to record the consequences of the shooting.

As reported, on September 2, Russian troops shelled the town of Seredyna-Buda with mortars, injuring two civilians. In addition, the invaders struck the town with artillery, killing a law enforcers and injuring four civilians.