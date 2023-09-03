Cauvery Water-Sharing Dispute: Farmers Protest Overnight Against Release Of Water To Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Cauvery water war: Unhappy with the orders to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, a group of farmers protested throughout the night in Karnataka on Wednesday. They also held a night-long candlelight vigil near Srirangapatna Mandya.
The protest started on Wednesday morning when farmers raised objections to the recent recommentation to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The recommendations were made by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.The protest was also joined by an Independent MLA Darshan Puttanaiah on Wednesday, reported India.com. To address the matter related to Cauvery water dispute, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will travel to Bengaluru.The water was released from Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam and Kabini reservoir in Mysuru, the sources said on Wednesday.Varifarmers' organisations staged protests against the release of water from KRS dam and Kabini reservoir. Overnight protests took place in Mandya and Srirangapatna in the Cauvery belt.After continuing their protest on Wednesday, farmer associations in Karnataka announced to continue it on Thursday as well. They will stage a fresh protest near Krishna Raja Sagar(KRS) reservoir in Mandya district against the release of 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu. Protest will also be done in front of the Mandya district collector's office.The farmers are staging protest sayung that the Cuavery basin was facing severe drought like condition and water shortage in the reservoirs was barely enought to meet the needs of drinking in the region.Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of water daily starting from August 14 to the end of the month- from the reservoirs in Karnataka on Friday.Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is expected to discuss the case with Karnataka's legal team today.\"I'm going to Delhi to to meet our legal team. The hearing (on TN's plea on Cauvery water) will be coming on Friday. All ready our department officials argued very well after Tamil Nadu demanded 24-25 TMC. we said we can give 3 thousand cusecs,\" DK Shivakumar had said on Wednesday.
MENAFN03092023007365015876ID1106999475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.