Dr. Fakhruddin, head of the Zoonosis Diseased Department at the Ministry of Public Health, told Pajhwok Afghan News 949 people infected with Congo visince the start of 2023 and 96 patients died from the virus.

He said during August 49 people infected with Covid-19 in which nine patients died.

He said most positive cases were registered in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces while some people also got infected in other provinces as well.

He urged residents to follow precautionary health measured by wearing special uniform, mask and cloves during animals slaughtering, meat cooking.

He also said:“If you suffer from fever, bleeding than refer quickly to health centre in order to prevent the spread of Congo.”

According to a separate Pajhwok Report, the Public Health Ministry had said 159 positive Congo cases were registered nationwide during the first three days of Eid-ul Adha, 25 patients were died from the vi .

