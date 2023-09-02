Homatics Minibar 5.1, Featuring Dolby Atmos® With 4K Android Tv, Designed By Sei Robotics And Tuned By Thxtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Homatics Minibar 5.1
Enhancing engagement with your favorite content anywhere and anytime!
Homatics Minibar 5.1, the World-First Compact 5.1 Soundbar based on Amlogic SoC, featuring Dolby Atmos® with 4K ATV, Designed by SEI Robotics and Tuned By THXTM

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- This September, Homatics presents the ultimate audio-visual experience with the introduction of Minibar 5.1, the World-First Compact 5.1 Soundbar based on Amlogic SoC, featuring Dolby Atmos® with 4K ATV, Designed by SEI Robotics and Tuned By THXTM.
Why Homatics Minibar?
“The Minibar integrates all the services that consumers expect today into a compact, all-in-one product, extending this home theater option to Pay-TV customers,” said a spokesman from Améirca Móvil.
“With support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, Minibar 5.1 delivers incredible audiovisual experiences to customers,” said Mahesh Balakrishnan, vice president of consumer entertainment, Dolby Laboratories.
“We are pleased to bring the THX audio calibration expertise to this dynamic and innovative product. Minibar 5.1 allowsto further the THX mission to ensure more people can enjoy high-fidelity content the way the creators intend entertainment to be enjoyed,” said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd.
One-Stop Experience
Homatics Minibar is an all-in-one wireless and seamless device, preloaded with favorite streaming services like NETFLIX, Disney+, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon, gaming platforms, etc. Experience a seamless connection with one click for Infinite Immersion, powered by a private 5.8GHz wireless protocol.
Incredible Sound and Picture Quality
Homatics Minibar supports best-in-class immersive audio with Dolby Atmos, features a 5.1 audio channel configuration, includes Android TV OS, and is tuned by THX. The minibar is only half the length of typical soundbars on the market, including Dolby Vision® for astonishing picture quality.
It is meticulously tuned by THX, which maximizes the performance of the minibar. This lets users experience the artists' true vision in their entertainment and enjoy an exceptional out-of-the-box listening experience regardless of the type or format of the content.
Users can enjoy connectivity with smartphones, tablets, PCs, and projectors, XR headsets, for a versatile entertainment experience. Just immerse in movies, music, gaming, sports, and interactive experiences, enhancing engagement with favorite content anywhere and anytime.
Immersive Audio-Visual Fusion in Each Room
Users can immerse themselves in a captivating audio-visual journey that seamlessly blends people, content, and surroundings. With customizable configurations for variroom sizes, they can tailor their setup to ensure optimal audio and visual performance.
Humming EQ - Craft Your Personalized EQ Experience
Based on favorite content, the Homatics minibar can deliver an immersive Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision user experience automatically, and it can fit-to-fill the best corresponding sound effects according to the content and support for customization, allowing audiophiles to customize sound effects themselves through the Humming EQ.
Homatics Smart Home Theater Community
Dive into cinematic brilliance! With Homatics Minibar, movies, games, and music come alive in ways never imagined. Immerse in the audio dimension of favorite content, as every sound detail surrounds. Join the audiophile and movie lover community on the Homatics Smart Home Theater Telegram Group.
About Dolby
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Franciwith offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.
About Homatics
Homatics is an international smart home theater brand dedicated to providing audiophiles and movie lovers with an immersive audio-visual entertainment experience. Our smart home theater products range from 2.0 to 5.1.4 channels, delivering true stereo sound and panoramic surround sound that transports you into the content. Our humanized design and plug-in-and-play products through wireless and seamless connections make it simple for you to enjoy theater-quality entertainment in the comfort of your own home via voice or RCU control. Additionally, with our unique Humming EQ feature, users can enjoy a personalized audio-visual experience that's truly one-of-a-kind.
At Homatics, we're always pushing the boundaries of innovation and constantly launching new products and services to provide users with ultimate multi-scenario entertainment experiences and high-quality Intelligent lifestyles.
About THX Ltd.
Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAATM audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com.
About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV, Audio-visual, and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we foon innovative Android TV products like ATV Soundbar, ATV Speakers, ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top boxes (STB), 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects, Audio-visual solutions, and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time.For more information, visit
