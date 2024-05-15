4 Of A Family Killed In South Waziristan Explosion

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Four members of a family have lost their lives in an explosion in the Upper South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A local official told Dawn at least one individual was wounded in the blast that happened in Ladha tehsil on Tuesday.

However, two public representatives from the area and a local activist claimed the fatalities were caused by a drone strike, not an explosion.

According to the newspaper, the explosion happened in the far-flung Tangi Bandizai village of Ladha.

The blast took place inside a house where explosives had been stored, District Police Officer Malik Habib said.

In a video message, ex-lawmaker Maulana Jamaluddin Mehsud claimed it was a drone attack hitting a family that had shifted to the area to avoid the hot weather in its native village.

Member of National Assembly Zubair Khan Wazir alleged the“drone attack” in the area showed the situation was being allowed to deteriorate.

