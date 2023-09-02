Iraqi Pm Sets Cornerstone For Joint Railway Project With Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani attended a ceremony on Saturday near the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran, setting the cornerstone for a railway projects linking the two countries.
A statement by the Prime Minister's office said that Al-Sudani stressed the importance of the project, which would enable people to travel from Iran and central Asian country to Iraq and vice versa.
He noted that the project, agreed upon by both parties in 2021, would develop Iraq's infrastructure, revealing that his government would finalize the finer details of the project would added to the agenda of the ministry of planning.
Al-Subani said the Shalamcheh border crossing -- southeast of Iraq -- is part of varientry points that would contribute to the project, leading to stations in Al-Najaf and Karbala provinces.
The Prime Minister did not revealed further details regarding the cost of the project, stages of completion, or its length.
The Iraq-Iran railway-linking project is the second strategic transport project underway. It is similar to the proposed project linking Al-Faw seaport and Basra province on one side and all the way up to Turkiye. (end)
