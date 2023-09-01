Rare Manuscripts Connecting J & K Youngsters With History: Lg

Addressing the 25th anniversary celebration of Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library here on Friday, Sinha also shared the efforts of his administration to provide the people of J&K access to libraries.

“We have made dedicated efforts to establish libraries in Districts like Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and small towns of the UT and develop our libraries as e-learning and counseling centres. Today, 3.5 crore e-books have been made available to our youth through these centres,” he said.

He also gave reference of Bandipora's Aragam village that has been transformed into first book village in the country.



“Recently, a cultural center with a museum and a library was also dedicated to the Dard-Shin tribal community living along the LoC in Gurez,” he said.

Earlier, the LG congratulated the people associated with the Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library on the occasion. He said the library has been a source of education and intellectual inspiration for the local community, serving all age groups, especially youth.

Speaking on the emergence of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence, Sinha said the libraries will always remain a great source of knowledge.

“Public libraries will stay relevant and continue to grow in digital age because it is not only repository of knowledge, research, new ideas and perspectives but also fosters a sense of community and promotes inclusiveness,” he said.

On the occasion, the LG inaugurated a book bank established in Harishchandra Tyagi Public Library. It will provide free of cost books on varisubjects to students throughout the session.

A Souvenir publication depicting the 25-year journey of the Library was also released.

