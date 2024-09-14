Meta Begins Rolling Out AI Assistant On Instagram App In Qatar, Bringing Advanced Features To The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Meta has expanded its AI assistant service to Qatar, marking its debut in the Gulf region.

The AI chatbot, integrated directly into Instagram's messaging platform, became available to users in Qatar on September 6, 2024, as part of Meta's phased global rollout.

Powered by Meta's advanced Llama 3.1 language model, the assistant - known simply as "Meta AI" - brings a range of AI capabilities to one of the world's most popular social platforms.

Users in Qatar can now access cutting-edge AI features without leaving their familiar Instagram environment.

The AI assistant's integration into Instagram's chat interface allows for seamless interaction.

Users can engage Meta AI for various tasks, from answering questions and generating text to creating images - all within their regular conversations.

This move significantly enhances the creative and informational capabilities available to Instagram users in the region.

"I can be used in a variety of ways, from helping you plan a vacation to creating art," the AI explained in one interaction.

"My strengths include answering questions, generating text and images, and even just chatting with you."

Inside app screenshot taken by Oussama Abbassi

This versatility positions Meta AI as a powerful tool for both practical tasks and creative endeavors.

The launch of Meta AI in Qatar aligns with the broader trend of AI integration across the tech world.

As AI technologies continue to advance, they are increasingly being incorporated into everyday applications to boost user productivity and enhance user experiences.

From automating routine tasks to providing instant access to vast amounts of information, AI assistants like Meta AI are transforming how people work, create, and interact online.

For users in Qatar, this could mean more efficient planning of social gatherings, quick generation of ideas, or even assistance with work-related tasks - all through a platform they already use daily.



The launch in Qatar is part of Meta's broader strategy to expand its AI services to new markets and languages.

Early users in Qatar are encouraged to explore the AI's capabilities, potentially shaping its understanding of local preferences and cultural nuances.

Meta has implemented privacy controls, ensuring the AI only responds when explicitly mentioned with "@Meta AI" in chats.

This feature allows users to control when and how they interact with the AI, maintaining a balance between accessibility and privacy.

The introduction of these advanced AI features to Instagram in Qatar could signify a new era for social media in the Gulf region.

By bringing sophisticated AI capabilities to a platform already central to many users' digital lives, Meta is potentially transforming how people in the region interact with technology, create content, and access information.

As one of the first major tech companies to introduce such comprehensive AI features in Qatar's social media landscape, Meta's move could catalyze increased adoption and development of AI technologies in the Gulf.

This rollout may well set the stage for a new wave of AI-enhanced social media experiences across the region.