Ukraine's Troops Hit Military Depots In Dolomytne

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the logistics and ammunition depots of the Russian troops in Dolomytne, Donetsk region.
That's according to the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, Ukrinform reports.
"Around 09:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the logistics and ammunition depots operated by the occupiers in Dolomytne, Donetsk region," reads the caption to the corresponding video.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of September 1, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed thousands of units of Russian military equipment, including 4,459 tanks, 8,613 armored combat vehicles, and 5,530 artillery systems.
