Ukraine's Troops Hit Military Depots In Dolomytne

That's according to the Strategic Communications Department of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief, Ukrinform reports.

"Around 09:00, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a successful attack on the logistics and ammunition depots operated by the occupiers in Dolomytne, Donetsk region," reads the caption to the corresponding video.

Source: Ukraine's Armed Forces, StraTelegram channel

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of September 1, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed thousands of units of Russian military equipment, including 4,459 tanks, 8,613 armored combat vehicles, and 5,530 artillery systems.