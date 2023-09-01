Columbus Zoo And Fifth Third Bank Unveil Name Of First Hatchling Of 2023

Elizabeth Salazar submitted the winning name, and her family will receive $530 toward a college savings plan, courtesy of Fifth Third Bank. Fifth Third also made a $530 donation to the ColumZoo Conservation Fund.

Fifth Third Bank wanted to build a“nest egg” to not only help with conservation efforts, but to also raise awareness of starting a“nest egg” for college savings. The winner receives a Gift of College gift card to encourage starting a 529 savings program for their family.

“Back to school time is a reminder that each school year brings children one year closer to college,” said Fifth Third Bank Director of Marketing Elizabeth Boyuk.“By providing a“nest egg” opportunity to start saving for college, this family can now build off this contribution and continue to add to it and watch it grow.”

The ColumZoo Conservation Fund supports saving wildlife throughout their range locally, nationally, and worldwide, and exists to fulfill the Zoo's mission of Empowering People. Saving Wildlife.

“We are proud to partner with Fifth Third Bank on this exciting nest egg campaign. Not only does it encourage nurturing families to help grow educational opportunities and knowledge, but it represents our collective commitment to raising awareness about how we can make a difference for the future of wildlife, including songbirds like Pthat we find in our own backyards!” said Dr. Michael Kreger, Vice President of Conservation at the ColumZoo and Aquarium.

Rose-breasted grosbeaks are medium-sized songbirds with a stocky build and large triangular-shaped beak. Males are black and white with a bright red marking on their chest while females are brown with a white stripe over their eyes. They are found throughout much of North America, particularly in the east, and are frequent visitors to backyard bird feeders. Rose-breasted grosbeaks can also be identified by their melodisongs and short, distinctive calls, which are sometimes compared to the sound of sneakers on a gymnasium floor.

