Germany Gives Ukraine Refrigerators To Store Bodies Of Fallen Soldiers

The Office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Oleh Kotenko held an online meeting with representatives of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) of the German Ministry of the Interior and representatives of the German Bureau of Forensic Medicine," the statement said.

The meeting was also attended by Ihor Rozovyk, director of the Main Bureau of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, and Kostiantyn Voroshylov, director of the Kyiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medicine.

The participants discussed the possible assistance of international partners in the work of the Commissioner and other responsible structures that facilitate the search and identification of missing persons.

The Commissioner's Office noted that the Federal Agency for Technical Relief will provide Ukraine with 10 refrigerators (containers and refrigerated trucks) to store the bodies of fallen heroes.

Kotenko thanked the international donors who continue to support the humanitarian mission of the Ombudsman's Office and other related structures.

"This assistance is extremely important for our country. We hope that other partners will also contribute to this crucial task. We really appreciate everyone who supportsin this difficult time for our country," the Commissioner emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 29, the bodies of 84 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine from the territories temporarily occupied by Russia.