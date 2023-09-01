Danilov Talks About Ukrainian Long-Range Weapons: Someone Going To Have Fires In Near Future

He said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The occupiers periodically feel (the operation of Ukrainian long-range weapons - ed.). Ukraine is not at war with ordinary Russian citizens. Today we can say that we have a result... Believe me, shortly, some people will be burning, and burning in the literal sense of the word," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary emphasized that Ukrainian weapons are used exclusively against military targets by all international legal and regulatory rules. Ukraine does not attack kindergartens, hospitals, or other civilian objects, he emphasized.

Danilov reminded that the first presidential decree on the missile program was issued on March 1, 2020, and that the NSDC decision on this issue was being prepared in January-February 2020.

According to him, the development of long-range weapons is a very complex process and sophisticated equipment. "For it to be modern and provide a range of thousands of kilometers, it is a powerful work of large teams," the Secretary of the Security Council added.

He informed that the production of long-range weapons continues, and the range of 700 kilometers is not its extreme limit.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had successfully used its long-range weapons, hitting a target at a distance of 700 km.