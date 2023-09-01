Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Eusr For Gulf Region

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with European Union Special Representative (EUSR) for the Gulf region H E Luigi Di Maio. During the meeting, they discussed Qatar-EU cooperation and relations in addition to the latest regional developments.

The meeting also tackled the importance of protecting and strengthening the institutional and strategic relations between Qatar and all Gulf states with EU, and discussed ways to enhance joint institutional cooperation.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasised the role of the State of Qatar in the region as a reliable international partner in varifiles and issues of common interest, and praised Qatar's pivotal role in enhancing security and stability in the region.