Gabon: Brice Oligui Nguema To Be Sworn In As Transitional President



“The president of the transition will take the oath before the Constitutional Court on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at the residence of the Republic,” Manfoumbi said.

Military leaders on Wednesday appointed Brice Oligui Nguema, commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard , to head the transition in the name of the CTRI after starting a coup earlier in the day following the announcement of the reelection of President Ali Bongo Ondimba by the national electoral body.



Nguema, president of the CTRI, decided on the temporary restoration of the Constitutional Court, the gradual establishment of the institutions of the transition, and the resumption of domestic flights. He also asked the cabof ministers to ensure the effective resumption of work immediately, as well as the continuity of the operation of all public services.



“All measures will be taken to guarantee compliance with our country's commitments both externally and internally,” said the spokesperson.

Ali Bongo Ondimba, already under house arrest, has called on the population to“make noise,” while his son Noureddin Bongo Valentin, along with several senior Gabonese officials, was said to have been arrested for treason, embezzlement and corruption, among other allegations.

This coup has caused concern among countries in the region.



The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on Thursday called for the convening of an extraordinary session of Heads of State and Government over the coup in Gabon.



Angolan President Joao Lourewill travel to the Republic of the Congo on Thursday to discuss the situation in Gabon with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, the Angolan News Agency reported Wednesday. Both countries are members of the ECCAS.



African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson MouFaki also condemned the coup as a way to resolve the post-election crisis.

