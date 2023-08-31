Suicide Bomber Kills Nine Soldiers In West Pakistan

Islamabad: Nine soldiers were killed in a restive western region of Pakistan on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed his motorbike into their military convoy and detonated, the army and officials said.

Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in militancy since the Taliban returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan two years ago, with attacks spiking along border regions.

A "motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself" in Pakistan's Bannu district, 61 kilometres (38 miles) from the border, the army's media wing said.

The rugged border region has long been a hive of militant activity, with hardline organizations such as Pakistan's home-grown Taliban group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), using the largely unpoliced border to evade detection and stage assaults.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle and he rammed his bike into a truck in a military convoy," provincial minister Feroze Jamal Shah told AFP.

Pakistan's army said a further five soldiers were injured in the attack near the town of Jani Khel, however Shah put the figure at 20.