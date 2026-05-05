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Ministry Of Finance Participates In Joint Annual Meetings Of Arab Financial Institutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Exploring the visions of Arab financial institutions and their role in financing development and strengthening economic coordination
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Discussing ways to promote joint Arab financial cooperation in light of current regional and global developments
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We aim to overcome current growth challenges and move towards a strong recovery
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Our priority is to strengthen investment in infrastructure, develop supply chains, and advance the digital economy
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