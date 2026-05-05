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Rubio to Visit Italy, Vatican as Diplomatic Strains Grow
(MENAFN) Marco Rubio is set to travel to Italy and the Vatican from May 6 to 8, in a diplomatic visit taking place amid growing strains between Washington, Rome, and the Vatican, according to reports.
A State Department spokesperson said the trip is intended to “advance bilateral relations” with both Italy and the Holy See. According to reports, the visit comes at a sensitive moment in US relations with European allies.
During his time at the Vatican, Rubio is expected to meet senior Holy See officials to discuss developments in the Middle East, as well as broader shared interests across the Western Hemisphere, according to official statements.
Talks with Italian counterparts are expected to focus on security cooperation and strategic coordination between the two countries.
According to reports, the visit follows public comments by US President Donald Trump expressing frustration with Italy, a NATO ally, including suggestions about a possible reduction of US military presence there.
Tensions have reportedly been further complicated by disagreements linked to broader geopolitical disputes, including the stalled conflict involving Iran and Israel.
At the same time, relations between Washington and the Vatican have also faced friction in recent months, following remarks by Pope Leo XIV urging stronger protections for migrants, which drew attention in US political circles, according to reports.
A State Department spokesperson said the trip is intended to “advance bilateral relations” with both Italy and the Holy See. According to reports, the visit comes at a sensitive moment in US relations with European allies.
During his time at the Vatican, Rubio is expected to meet senior Holy See officials to discuss developments in the Middle East, as well as broader shared interests across the Western Hemisphere, according to official statements.
Talks with Italian counterparts are expected to focus on security cooperation and strategic coordination between the two countries.
According to reports, the visit follows public comments by US President Donald Trump expressing frustration with Italy, a NATO ally, including suggestions about a possible reduction of US military presence there.
Tensions have reportedly been further complicated by disagreements linked to broader geopolitical disputes, including the stalled conflict involving Iran and Israel.
At the same time, relations between Washington and the Vatican have also faced friction in recent months, following remarks by Pope Leo XIV urging stronger protections for migrants, which drew attention in US political circles, according to reports.
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