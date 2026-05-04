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Unfortunately, Double Standards Are Today A Kind Of Modus Operandi For PACE, Says President Aliyev

Unfortunately, Double Standards Are Today A Kind Of Modus Operandi For PACE, Says President Aliyev


2026-05-04 06:03:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“In September 2023, Azerbaijan put an end to separatism in Garabagh. We ourselves implemented the four UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993, which remained on paper for 30 years. Four months after that, PACE imposed sanctions on our delegation,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit.

“Unfortunately, double standards are today a kind of modus operandi for PACE. Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has the same value as that of any other country. In this issue, double standards are unacceptable,” the head of state emphasized.

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