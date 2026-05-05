Met Gala 2026 Ditches Red Carpet For Green Garden-And It Has An Indian Connection

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: If you thought the Met Gala 2026 was all about the crazy outfits, the real talking point this year is actually right under everyone's feet. The famous 'red carpet' and guess what, this year it's gone. This time, the entrance to the Metropolitan Museum of Art has been turned into a lush, moss-green landscape that feels more like a living art installation than a regular runway.

What is the Met Gala 2026 theme?

It instantly sets the mood for the 2026 theme:“Costume Art.”

The red carpet isn't RED anymore This isn't just a simple colour change from red to green. It's a proper storytelling move. The whole entrance has been transformed into what looks like an old Italian garden path: soft green moss, textured stone, and that slightly aged, natural feel. Veteran creative director Raul Avila, who's been handling the Met Gala entrances since 2007, teamed up with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and set designer Derek McLane to create something dreamy and almost surreal, as it stepped out of a Renaissance painting.

Why the Met Gala red carpet turned green this year?

The idea was to make guests feel like they're walking into history rather than just arriving at an event. The surface has been carefully built to give depth, shadows, and that fresh, slightly damp garden look. Above it, soft waves of purple, pink, and white flowers (some real, some cleverly designed) hang around, giving the whole space a romantic, spring-like atmosphere that still works perfectly as a fashion runway.

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Met Gala 2026 red carpet have an Indian connection?

But there's more to it than what meets the eye. A big part of the carpet's making comes from Neytt by Extraweave, a company based in Kerala, India. They've quietly worked on the Met Gala carpet for several years now, including 2022, 2023, and 2025. Their team specialises in high-quality custom weaving and durable materials that can handle hundreds of celebrities, flashing cameras, and constant foot traffic without falling apart.

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This year, the Met Gala carpet isn't just a runway; it has become part of the story. By changing the classic red for something green, organic, and immersive, the 2026 edition quietly reminds everyone that fashion doesn't happen in a vacuum. It lives inside art, history, and beautiful environments.