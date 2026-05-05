Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies: 3 Idiots 3 To Lahore 1947 Check Full List Here

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's second film, 'Ek Din', which Aamir himself produced, has unfortunately tanked at the box office. However, Mr. Perfectionist has a strong lineup of movies ready to go from 3 Idiots 2 to Lahore 1947

This will be the sequel to the 2009 all-time blockbuster '3 Idiots'. Director Rajkumar Hirani recently confirmed the film. According to him, it will show the story of Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R. Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi) 10 years later. However, more details are yet to be revealed.

Reports suggest that producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena are working on a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster 'Gajini'. It's being said that Aamir Khan will return for this film. Fun fact: 'Ghajini' was the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Rajkumar Santoshi is directing this film, with Sunny Deol in the lead role. Aamir Khan is producing it under his own banner. Some reports also claim that Aamir will make a special appearance. The film is scheduled to release on August 13, 2026.

Aamir Khan confirmed this film on his birthday this year. Announcing the title, he said that as a producer, this film of his will be released by the end of this year. However, updates on the star cast and director are not yet out.

Director Rajkumar Hirani has announced a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. Aamir Khan will play the lead role in the film. It has even been claimed that the film will go on floors in 2026. However, not many details have been revealed yet.

Aamir Khan signed the biopic on BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover in April 2026. The film will be based on Ashneer Grover's book 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-ups'. Rahul Modi is directing this film.

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