Win For UDF's Unity: Congress On Alliance Lead In Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Congress leaders on Monday welcomed the party-led United Democratic Alliance's (UDF) clear lead in the results of the Kerala Assembly polls, terming it as "a win for UDF's unity". However, the party leaders said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost its "relevance" in the South Indian states.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said: "This victory is very big for us, and many congratulations to Congress party workers across the country. Special congratulations to the people of Kerala for giving not just a majority to the UDF but a landslide margin."

"We are going to hit century in Kerala. This is the win of UDF's unity and that of (Congress President) Mallikarjun Kharge," he added.

The Congress MP said: "This is the victory of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's strategy, also it is the win of the way (Congress MP) KC Venugopal gathered people on the ground."

Noting that another state will have a Congress Chief Minister, Pratapgarhi said: "We are very happy that one more of our Chief Minister will increase. The UDF is going to form the government in Kerala with a clear majority."

"Since I was working in the state as a senior observer, I am extremely happy (with the result)," he added.

Congress leader and Telangana Fishermen Cooperative Federation Limited Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar termed the alliance lead in Kerala as a "win for Congress workers".

He accused the BJP of misusing the constitutional establishments.

"Still BJP has lost its relevance in the South Indian states," he claimed.

He also alleged: "The BJP had transferred officers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan (to West Bengal) and wanted to control the administration. Lakhs of voters were deleted (in Special Intensive Revision). The officers worked as BJP agents."

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said: "Our focus is on Kerala."

She asserted that from not having a government in any of the five states that went to polls, it is now "evident" that Congress will form the alliance government in Kerala.

Earlier, Kerala Congress President Sunny Joseph expressed gratitude to voters and party leadership.

"Thanks to the people of Kerala. Thanks to all from the AICC who have helped us, and to everyone who made this possible," he said, describing the mandate as a "thumping victory", comparable to the UDF's strong showing in the December local body polls.