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Russian Governor Reports Civilian Deaths After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Two civilians were killed and several others injured following Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia’s Belgorod Region on Sunday, according to regional authorities.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said via Telegram that one strike hit a vehicle in the village of Nechyaevka carrying a family, resulting in the deaths of a father and his son. The mother survived but was hospitalized.
In a separate incident, a young man and a teenage girl were injured near a commercial site in the city of Gubkin. Reports indicate both were inside a parked vehicle at the time of the strike. The girl was described as being in critical condition with a brain injury.
Additional injuries were reported in the regional capital, Belgorod, where another woman was hurt in a separate attack. Authorities also said that multiple residential buildings sustained damage across the region.
The governor stated that the incidents were part of a broader wave of drone activity targeting areas inside Russia.
In recent days, Ukrainian forces have reportedly intensified long-range drone operations, with claims of hundreds of drones launched over a short period. Separate reports have also described drone impacts reaching deeper into Russian territory, including urban areas.
Russian officials have accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilian areas using Western-supplied weapons, while also warning of possible escalation linked to defense-industrial sites supporting Ukraine’s military efforts.
The situation reflects an ongoing pattern of cross-border strikes and counterclaims as the conflict continues to expand beyond frontline zones into rear areas on both sides.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said via Telegram that one strike hit a vehicle in the village of Nechyaevka carrying a family, resulting in the deaths of a father and his son. The mother survived but was hospitalized.
In a separate incident, a young man and a teenage girl were injured near a commercial site in the city of Gubkin. Reports indicate both were inside a parked vehicle at the time of the strike. The girl was described as being in critical condition with a brain injury.
Additional injuries were reported in the regional capital, Belgorod, where another woman was hurt in a separate attack. Authorities also said that multiple residential buildings sustained damage across the region.
The governor stated that the incidents were part of a broader wave of drone activity targeting areas inside Russia.
In recent days, Ukrainian forces have reportedly intensified long-range drone operations, with claims of hundreds of drones launched over a short period. Separate reports have also described drone impacts reaching deeper into Russian territory, including urban areas.
Russian officials have accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilian areas using Western-supplied weapons, while also warning of possible escalation linked to defense-industrial sites supporting Ukraine’s military efforts.
The situation reflects an ongoing pattern of cross-border strikes and counterclaims as the conflict continues to expand beyond frontline zones into rear areas on both sides.
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