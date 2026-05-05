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Turkey, Armenia Agree to Restore Historic Ani Bridge in Diplomatic Step
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Armenia have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly restore the historic Ani Bridge, in what officials described as a sign of improving relations between the two countries, according to reports.
The agreement was announced following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit held in Yerevan.
According to reports, the memorandum was signed by Türkiye’s special envoy for normalization talks with Armenia, Serdar Kilic, and Armenia’s representative for the process, Ruben Rubinyan.
The restoration project will focus on the Ani Bridge, a historic structure located along the shared border, and is being presented as part of broader efforts to improve cooperation and trust.
Cevdet Yilmaz said in a statement that both sides also reviewed wider bilateral relations and discussed potential cooperation in areas such as transport, customs, energy, and digital infrastructure.
He added that the bridge restoration represents a “symbolic and concrete” example of cooperation that could contribute to long-term stability and a more constructive environment between Ankara and Yerevan, as stated in reports.
The agreement was announced following a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit held in Yerevan.
According to reports, the memorandum was signed by Türkiye’s special envoy for normalization talks with Armenia, Serdar Kilic, and Armenia’s representative for the process, Ruben Rubinyan.
The restoration project will focus on the Ani Bridge, a historic structure located along the shared border, and is being presented as part of broader efforts to improve cooperation and trust.
Cevdet Yilmaz said in a statement that both sides also reviewed wider bilateral relations and discussed potential cooperation in areas such as transport, customs, energy, and digital infrastructure.
He added that the bridge restoration represents a “symbolic and concrete” example of cooperation that could contribute to long-term stability and a more constructive environment between Ankara and Yerevan, as stated in reports.
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