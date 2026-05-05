Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: From Gaurav Khanna To Rubina Dilaik, Full Contestant List Revealed

The contestant list for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is finally out. From Gaurav Khanna to Rubina Dilaik, several popular television stars are reportedly set to face daring stunts and thrilling challenges this season.

There's been a lot of buzz around TV's most famous stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, for a long time. Viewers have been waiting eagerly to watch it. Amidst all this, some explosive news has come out. The makers have shared the names and photos of the final contestants for Season 15.

The final list of contestants for Colors TV's reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, was revealed on Sunday. Around 12 participants will take part in the new season. Many of them are also former contestants from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

This time, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 will feature Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Avika Kaur, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, and Jasmin Bhasin as contestants.Every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features female contestants alongside the male ones. Season 15 has 5 female participants. Their names are: Rubina Dilaik, Avika Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, and Jasmin Bhasin.

The contestant list for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has been released, but the makers haven't revealed when viewers can watch it on Colors TV. It is being reported that the show's shooting will begin this month in Cape Town. Like every year, Rohit Shetty will host the show this year as well.