Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, Sharwanand Congratulate Vijay On Winning TN Assembly Elections!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Telugu stars Nani, Sharwanand and Sai Dharam Tej were among scores of others who congratulated actor and politician Vijay, whose party, the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is now surging ahead in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026.

At the time of writing this report, Vijay's TVK is leading in 110 constituencies in the state, which has a total of 234 constituencies.

As it became evident that Vijay was to be the next Chief Minister of the state, actor Nani took to his X timeline to congratulate Vijay.

He wrote, " Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it's happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics?):) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear."

Telugu star Sai Dharam Tej too congratulated Vijay on his party's sensational win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He wrote, "Whistle Podu..! @actorvijay na, this is a groundbreaking win that speaks volumes about your intent and incredible work... There's a different high when an actor or should I say a demigod..proves everyone wrong through public love! it has been a norm, especially in South India."

He went on to add, "The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken in huge numbers. Hope you bring the change that everyone is looking forward to.. Hearty congratulations on this landslide victory. Great things will follow for you. @TVKVijayHQ #TVK."

Telugu actor Sharwanand congratulated Vijay on his fantastic win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Taking to his X timeline to express his heartfelt wishes to Vijay, he wrote, "I've said it before, some journeys are meant for more. Congratulations to @actorvijay sir on this defining moment. From cinema to leadership, you've earned the trust of millions. Wishing you strength and purpose for what lies ahead."