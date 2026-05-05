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Trump Doubles Down on Iran Nuclear Stance
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his administration's ironclad pledge to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities, delivering a blunt warning as American naval forces maintained an assertive presence in one of the world's most strategically critical waterways.
"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a small business summit in the White House.
The declaration followed a significant military disclosure from US Central Command (CENTCOM), which confirmed that American Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after completing a transit of the Strait of Hormuz. The deployment falls under what the military has branded "Project Freedom" — a mission designed to reopen the vital strait to unhindered commercial maritime traffic.
Describing what he characterized as Iran's catastrophic military deterioration, Trump rattled off a sweeping list of losses. "They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar... they have no leaders. Actually ... the leaders happen to be gone also, but can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.
On the domestic economic front, the president offered a bullish forecast for American consumers, predicting that he expects high gasoline prices to go down "very rapidly" once the Iran war is over.
Earlier the same day, Trump announced that US forces had destroyed seven Iranian "small boats," framing the military campaign in Iran as an unavoidable measure to keep nuclear arms out of Tehran's hands.
"We had to do this little excursion in Iran," he said.
"It was worth it to get rid of lunatics that would have nuclear weapons that can wipe out countries with the push of a button. It should've been done a long time ago, but I'm very proud to be doing it."
The crisis ignited on February 28, when coordinated US and Israeli strikes against Iran set off a chain of retaliatory actions — Tehran struck back against Israel and American Gulf allies, and moved to seal off the Strait of Hormuz, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
A fragile ceasefire, brokered through Pakistani diplomatic channels, came into force on April 8. However, follow-on negotiations held in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a binding settlement. Trump has since extended the truce indefinitely, attaching no formal end date to the pause in hostilities.
"We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at a small business summit in the White House.
The declaration followed a significant military disclosure from US Central Command (CENTCOM), which confirmed that American Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Gulf after completing a transit of the Strait of Hormuz. The deployment falls under what the military has branded "Project Freedom" — a mission designed to reopen the vital strait to unhindered commercial maritime traffic.
Describing what he characterized as Iran's catastrophic military deterioration, Trump rattled off a sweeping list of losses. "They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar... they have no leaders. Actually ... the leaders happen to be gone also, but can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.
On the domestic economic front, the president offered a bullish forecast for American consumers, predicting that he expects high gasoline prices to go down "very rapidly" once the Iran war is over.
Earlier the same day, Trump announced that US forces had destroyed seven Iranian "small boats," framing the military campaign in Iran as an unavoidable measure to keep nuclear arms out of Tehran's hands.
"We had to do this little excursion in Iran," he said.
"It was worth it to get rid of lunatics that would have nuclear weapons that can wipe out countries with the push of a button. It should've been done a long time ago, but I'm very proud to be doing it."
The crisis ignited on February 28, when coordinated US and Israeli strikes against Iran set off a chain of retaliatory actions — Tehran struck back against Israel and American Gulf allies, and moved to seal off the Strait of Hormuz, sending shockwaves through global energy markets.
A fragile ceasefire, brokered through Pakistani diplomatic channels, came into force on April 8. However, follow-on negotiations held in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a binding settlement. Trump has since extended the truce indefinitely, attaching no formal end date to the pause in hostilities.
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