Kaja Kallas To Visit Azerbaijan For High-Level Talks
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 4–5 for a series of high-level meetings, AzerNEWS reports.
"On 4-5 May, the High Representative/Vice-President (HR/VP) Kaja Kallas is visiting Armenia and Azerbaijan," the European External Action Service said.
According to the information, on 4 May, the HR/VP will attend the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan, Armenia.
Kallas will also participate in a leaders' meeting hosted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, alongside António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen.
On the same day, Kaja Kallas will travel to Azerbaijan. She will hold a series of bilateral meetings at the political level, including with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov.
Image: EP
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