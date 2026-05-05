Guru Peyarchi 2026: Scorpio To Enter A Powerful Phase Of Luck, Success, And Growth

Jupiter's transit into Cancer brings a powerful Rajayoga phase for Scorpios. Expect financial growth, career success, family harmony, and relief from past struggles, along with new opportunities and good fortune.

According to the Thiru-Kaniḍha Panchangam, a major astrological event is happening on June 2nd at 2:25 PM. Guru Bhagavan (Jupiter) will move from Gemini to its exalted house, Cancer. This transit will impact all zodiac signs, and here's what it means for Scorpio.

For people of Scorpio, the 2026 Jupiter transit promises a fresh start. Until now, Guru Bhagavan was in challenging positions for you. Now, as Jupiter moves to a more favourable spot, all the obstacles in your life will start to clear. This transit will bring huge positive changes to your personality, finances, and family life.

During this period, Jupiter's aspect on your sign means you will reach new financial heights. It's the perfect time for new business investments. Job seekers will get calls from reputed companies. Government employees can expect promotions and favourable transfers. Business owners will recover from any slump and make huge profits. Those in the stock market and real estate can expect sudden financial gains.

The restless atmosphere in your family will disappear, and happiness will return. With Jupiter's blessings, auspicious events will happen without any hurdles. Marriages that were delayed will finally happen.

Ego clashes between couples will vanish, and your bond will become stronger. Those hoping for a child have a strong chance of good news. Your reputation among relatives will grow, and old friends will reconnect with you.

Health-wise, those suffering from chronic illnesses will find relief and see improvement. Your mental stress will reduce, and you'll find peace of mind. You'll feel more drawn to spiritual journeys. Visiting your family deity's temple will reduce your karmic debt and increase good fortune. For students, this transit is a blessing; you will excel in your studies and get into your desired institutions.

Even with Jupiter's strong support, you must also pay attention to the movements of Sani Bhagavan (Saturn). Avoid signing as a guarantor for new people.

Remedies: Thursday Worship: Offer yellow flowers to Dakshinamurthy and donate 'kondakadalai sundal' (a chickpea snack).

Yellow Colour: Including yellow in your clothes will increase Jupiter's positive influence.

Help the Elderly: Helping the elderly or teachers will earn you Jupiter's blessings.

In short, this Jupiter transit is like finding shade on a hot day for Scorpions. With hard work and honesty, 2026 will be a milestone year for you.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.