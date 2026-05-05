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Hundreds of Millions of Venezuelan Oil Barrels Bound for US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Monday that massive volumes of Venezuelan crude oil are flowing toward the United States, describing the arrangement as a burgeoning bilateral partnership.
"We have a great relationship. We have hundreds of millions of barrels of oil coming out of Venezuela, going to Houston, in different places to have it refined," Trump declared at a small business summit held at the White House.
The president framed the oil arrangement as something he characterized as "almost really a partnership" — a notably warmer characterization of US-Venezuelan ties following a prolonged period of diplomatic hostility.
The rapprochement comes in the wake of a dramatic shift in Caracas. On Jan. 3, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, setting off a cascade of consequential developments: Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president, the country's flagship oil legislation underwent significant revisions, and a number of political prisoners were released.
The oil developments signal a striking realignment between two nations that spent years locked in sanctions battles and diplomatic confrontation, with Houston's refining infrastructure now positioned as a central node in the emerging energy arrangement.
"We have a great relationship. We have hundreds of millions of barrels of oil coming out of Venezuela, going to Houston, in different places to have it refined," Trump declared at a small business summit held at the White House.
The president framed the oil arrangement as something he characterized as "almost really a partnership" — a notably warmer characterization of US-Venezuelan ties following a prolonged period of diplomatic hostility.
The rapprochement comes in the wake of a dramatic shift in Caracas. On Jan. 3, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, setting off a cascade of consequential developments: Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president, the country's flagship oil legislation underwent significant revisions, and a number of political prisoners were released.
The oil developments signal a striking realignment between two nations that spent years locked in sanctions battles and diplomatic confrontation, with Houston's refining infrastructure now positioned as a central node in the emerging energy arrangement.
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