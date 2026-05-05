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Naftogaz Reports UAH 5.8B Profit In 2025

Naftogaz Reports UAH 5.8B Profit In 2025


2026-05-05 01:42:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The figures were disclosed in the company's audited consolidated financial statements, according to Ukrinform.

Revenue last year totaled UAH 270.915 billion, compared with UAH 256.359 billion in 2024. Consolidated profit stood at UAH 5.83 billion, down from UAH 37.907 billion in 2024.

Since the beginning of 2025, Naftogaz Group restructured loans and credit lines from Ukrainian banks worth UAH 2.9 billion, extending repayment terms to 2026–2029.

Read also: Russian forces have attacked Naftogaz facilities 96 times since start of year

According to Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 400‐r of April 29, UAH 3.233 billion of net profit is due to the company's shareholder. Of this, UAH 969.889 million will be paid out as dividends, with the remainder allocated to support Group's operations.

Based on separate financial statements, Naftogaz Group's parent company posted a net profit of UAH 1.646 billion in 2025.

As reported earlier, the government approved dividend norms for state‐owned companies and banks on April 29, with nearly UAH 50 billion expected to be transferred to the budget from 2025 results.

Photo credit: Naftogaz

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