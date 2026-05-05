Russian Drone Attacks In Dnipro Leaves One Injured, Private Houses And Cars Damaged
"A 62-year-old man was injured due to an enemy attack on Dnipro," he wrote.
According to the official, three private houses and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged in the city.Read also: Russian strikes kill 14 across Ukraine on Monday, nearly 60 injured – interior minister
"Fires in the private sector were extinguished by rescuers. In addition to residential buildings, cars were also damaged," Hanzha added.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 4 Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, injuring five people.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
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