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Russian Drone Attacks In Dnipro Leaves One Injured, Private Houses And Cars Damaged

Russian Drone Attacks In Dnipro Leaves One Injured, Private Houses And Cars Damaged


2026-05-05 01:42:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A 62-year-old man was injured due to an enemy attack on Dnipro," he wrote.

According to the official, three private houses and a critical infrastructure facility were damaged in the city.

Read also: Russian strikes kill 14 across Ukraine on Monday, nearly 60 injured – interior minister

"Fires in the private sector were extinguished by rescuers. In addition to residential buildings, cars were also damaged," Hanzha added.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 4 Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, injuring five people.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

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