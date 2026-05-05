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Oncolytics Biotech Inc

Oncolytics Biotech Inc


2026-05-05 01:36:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:55 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced new durability data in metastatic colorectal cancer, demonstrating meaningful and sustained clinical benefit in patients with RAS-mutant, microsatellite-stable disease. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.08 at $0.95.

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MENAFN05052026000212011056ID1111067833



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