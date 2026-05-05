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Trump Peace Envoy to Hold Gaza Talks with Senior Israeli Officials

Trump Peace Envoy to Hold Gaza Talks with Senior Israeli Officials


2026-05-05 01:34:37
(MENAFN) Nickolay Mladenov, serving as the chief representative for Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative for Gaza, is scheduled to meet Israeli leaders on Monday to address conditions in the Palestinian territory.

According to reports, the discussions are expected to focus on urging Israel to relax restrictions on humanitarian assistance entering the besieged Gaza Strip, as well as to scale back its military activities in the area.

The visit follows earlier meetings between Mladenov and Hamas in Egypt, where they discussed steps tied to a proposed Gaza ceasefire plan backed by Trump.

Details of those talks have not been disclosed, though reports suggest that efforts to reach agreement on disarmament did not succeed. It was also indicated that Hamas maintained its position that the issue of its weapons can only be resolved within a broader process leading to the creation of a Palestinian state.

So far, Hamas has not released any official statement regarding its discussions with Mladenov or responded to the circulating reports.

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