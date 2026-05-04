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Spirit Airlines Cites Fuel Price Surge as Operations Wind Down
(MENAFN) US low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines has begun an immediate and orderly suspension of its operations following a sharp rise in fuel costs and broader financial pressures, according to reports.
The airline announced that it was halting flights effective immediately, saying the recent spike in jet fuel prices had severely affected its financial position. The company had previously attempted a restructuring plan agreed with creditors, but ultimately concluded that continued operations were no longer viable.
Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy responsible for investment and economic cooperation, described Spirit Airlines as the “first airline victim of the historic energy crisis” in comments posted on social media. He cited a jump in jet fuel prices from roughly $2.5 to $4 per gallon and reported that around 17,000 jobs have been lost as a result of the shutdown.
Reports indicate that a proposed emergency financial package, which would have included substantial government involvement and a potential equity stake in the airline, was rejected by bondholders shortly before the collapse. The plan had been aimed at stabilizing the company during its financial difficulties.
The shutdown is expected to affect approximately 17,000 workers, including airline staff and contractors, and may also have broader implications for the aviation industry, including increased ticket prices due to reduced capacity.
Company leadership said that rapidly rising fuel costs left no feasible alternative despite earlier restructuring efforts.
More broadly, global aviation markets are facing pressure from rising jet fuel prices amid wider energy supply disruptions. Reports point to instability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil shipments. Reduced shipping activity and delays in energy transport have contributed to tightening supply conditions.
Energy analysts have warned that continued disruptions in major oil transit routes could further increase volatility in fuel markets and place additional strain on global transportation systems.
The airline announced that it was halting flights effective immediately, saying the recent spike in jet fuel prices had severely affected its financial position. The company had previously attempted a restructuring plan agreed with creditors, but ultimately concluded that continued operations were no longer viable.
Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy responsible for investment and economic cooperation, described Spirit Airlines as the “first airline victim of the historic energy crisis” in comments posted on social media. He cited a jump in jet fuel prices from roughly $2.5 to $4 per gallon and reported that around 17,000 jobs have been lost as a result of the shutdown.
Reports indicate that a proposed emergency financial package, which would have included substantial government involvement and a potential equity stake in the airline, was rejected by bondholders shortly before the collapse. The plan had been aimed at stabilizing the company during its financial difficulties.
The shutdown is expected to affect approximately 17,000 workers, including airline staff and contractors, and may also have broader implications for the aviation industry, including increased ticket prices due to reduced capacity.
Company leadership said that rapidly rising fuel costs left no feasible alternative despite earlier restructuring efforts.
More broadly, global aviation markets are facing pressure from rising jet fuel prices amid wider energy supply disruptions. Reports point to instability in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global oil shipments. Reduced shipping activity and delays in energy transport have contributed to tightening supply conditions.
Energy analysts have warned that continued disruptions in major oil transit routes could further increase volatility in fuel markets and place additional strain on global transportation systems.
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