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Report Says NATO Engaging Film Industry in Closed-Door Talks
(MENAFN) NATO has reportedly held a series of private meetings with television and film industry professionals across Europe and the United States, according to reporting cited by The Guardian, prompting debate over the role of entertainment media in shaping public perceptions of security issues.
The discussions are said to have taken place in major cities including Los Angeles, Brussels, and Paris, bringing together directors, producers, and screenwriters in closed settings. Additional talks are reportedly planned in London with members of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, with further coordination involving international policy and security think tanks.
According to reports, the upcoming London session is expected to address broader security developments in Europe and beyond, with participation from NATO officials involved in cyber and innovation policy. Some internal communications cited in the reporting suggest that earlier meetings have already influenced the development of several media projects.
The initiative has sparked criticism from some figures in the creative industry, who argue that the engagement risks blurring the line between artistic production and political messaging. Critics quoted in reports described the effort as potentially shaping narratives in ways that serve institutional objectives, while others expressed discomfort at the idea of creative work being linked to security-related messaging.
Supporters of the consultations, however, frame them as information-sharing efforts intended to provide industry professionals with context on evolving geopolitical and security dynamics.
The discussion takes place against a backdrop of internal disagreement within the alliance over strategic direction and burden-sharing among member states. Recent political commentary from European officials has also highlighted concerns about cohesion and long-term unity within NATO, particularly amid shifting global security priorities.
Overall, the reported meetings reflect growing interaction between defense institutions and cultural industries, raising broader questions about how security narratives are communicated to the public through entertainment and media.
The discussions are said to have taken place in major cities including Los Angeles, Brussels, and Paris, bringing together directors, producers, and screenwriters in closed settings. Additional talks are reportedly planned in London with members of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain, with further coordination involving international policy and security think tanks.
According to reports, the upcoming London session is expected to address broader security developments in Europe and beyond, with participation from NATO officials involved in cyber and innovation policy. Some internal communications cited in the reporting suggest that earlier meetings have already influenced the development of several media projects.
The initiative has sparked criticism from some figures in the creative industry, who argue that the engagement risks blurring the line between artistic production and political messaging. Critics quoted in reports described the effort as potentially shaping narratives in ways that serve institutional objectives, while others expressed discomfort at the idea of creative work being linked to security-related messaging.
Supporters of the consultations, however, frame them as information-sharing efforts intended to provide industry professionals with context on evolving geopolitical and security dynamics.
The discussion takes place against a backdrop of internal disagreement within the alliance over strategic direction and burden-sharing among member states. Recent political commentary from European officials has also highlighted concerns about cohesion and long-term unity within NATO, particularly amid shifting global security priorities.
Overall, the reported meetings reflect growing interaction between defense institutions and cultural industries, raising broader questions about how security narratives are communicated to the public through entertainment and media.
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