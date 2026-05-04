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Bolton Says US, Israel Previously Discussed Iran Regime Change Goal
(MENAFN) Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that both he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have supported the idea of regime change in Iran in discussions with U.S. leadership, according to reports.
In an interview, Bolton claimed that Israeli officials repeatedly encouraged U.S. administrations, including during Donald Trump’s presidency, to take a more aggressive stance toward Iran. He said Netanyahu had consistently pushed for stronger action over the years and that the topic had remained part of ongoing political discussions.
Bolton stated that he had personally advocated for regime change as a policy objective and argued that this position aligned with views expressed by Israeli leadership. He added that he did not believe recent U.S. military actions were directly driven by Israeli influence.
He also criticized the lack of a clearly defined end goal in Washington’s approach toward Iran, saying that the rationale for regime change had not been sufficiently explained to the American public, despite what he described as strong strategic arguments in favor of it.
Bolton further maintained that internal conditions in Iran were weakening the current government, though he did not provide detailed policy proposals on how such a shift could be achieved. He also acknowledged broader regional complications, including ongoing disruptions affecting maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
His comments reflect long-standing debates within U.S. foreign policy circles over whether containment, diplomacy, or regime change should define strategy toward Iran.
In an interview, Bolton claimed that Israeli officials repeatedly encouraged U.S. administrations, including during Donald Trump’s presidency, to take a more aggressive stance toward Iran. He said Netanyahu had consistently pushed for stronger action over the years and that the topic had remained part of ongoing political discussions.
Bolton stated that he had personally advocated for regime change as a policy objective and argued that this position aligned with views expressed by Israeli leadership. He added that he did not believe recent U.S. military actions were directly driven by Israeli influence.
He also criticized the lack of a clearly defined end goal in Washington’s approach toward Iran, saying that the rationale for regime change had not been sufficiently explained to the American public, despite what he described as strong strategic arguments in favor of it.
Bolton further maintained that internal conditions in Iran were weakening the current government, though he did not provide detailed policy proposals on how such a shift could be achieved. He also acknowledged broader regional complications, including ongoing disruptions affecting maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
His comments reflect long-standing debates within U.S. foreign policy circles over whether containment, diplomacy, or regime change should define strategy toward Iran.
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