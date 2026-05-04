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Zakharova Claims US Policy Forces Citizenship on Children of Russian Diplomats
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has accused the United States of improperly applying citizenship rules to children of Russian diplomatic personnel, according to reports.
In an op-ed, Zakharova claimed that U.S. authorities are effectively assigning American citizenship to children born to Russian consular staff without offering families the option to refuse. She argued that such actions conflict with diplomatic norms and U.S. legal standards governing immunity and the status of foreign diplomatic missions.
She also suggested that the policy reflects internal political disputes in Washington, claiming it undermines President Donald Trump’s immigration-related positions and broader efforts to revise birthright citizenship rules in the United States.
Zakharova described the situation as inconsistent with established rules and diplomatic practice, asserting that no formal legal amendments have been made to justify the approach she criticized.
According to U.S. regulations cited in reports, children born to foreign diplomatic officials are generally not granted automatic birthright citizenship under existing federal policy frameworks. Instead, they are typically treated as lawful permanent residents rather than full citizens.
The comments reflect ongoing tensions between Moscow and Washington over diplomatic status, immigration policy interpretation, and broader political narratives surrounding domestic U.S. legal procedures.
In an op-ed, Zakharova claimed that U.S. authorities are effectively assigning American citizenship to children born to Russian consular staff without offering families the option to refuse. She argued that such actions conflict with diplomatic norms and U.S. legal standards governing immunity and the status of foreign diplomatic missions.
She also suggested that the policy reflects internal political disputes in Washington, claiming it undermines President Donald Trump’s immigration-related positions and broader efforts to revise birthright citizenship rules in the United States.
Zakharova described the situation as inconsistent with established rules and diplomatic practice, asserting that no formal legal amendments have been made to justify the approach she criticized.
According to U.S. regulations cited in reports, children born to foreign diplomatic officials are generally not granted automatic birthright citizenship under existing federal policy frameworks. Instead, they are typically treated as lawful permanent residents rather than full citizens.
The comments reflect ongoing tensions between Moscow and Washington over diplomatic status, immigration policy interpretation, and broader political narratives surrounding domestic U.S. legal procedures.
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