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Drone Strike Reported on Residential High-Rise in Moscow
(MENAFN) A drone strike has hit a high-rise residential building in Moscow, near the city’s business district, according to statements from city officials.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the unmanned aerial vehicle struck the “House on Mosfilmovskaya,” a 52-story residential tower completed in the early 2010s. The impact reportedly occurred around the upper floors of the building, causing visible damage to the facade and debris to fall into the surrounding area.
Authorities stated that no casualties were reported following the incident.
Images and video circulating from the scene show structural damage to parts of the building exterior, while emergency services were deployed in large numbers, including police units and ambulances. Witnesses described hearing a loud explosion, with some reporting a flash in the sky followed by smoke rising from the tower.
The incident occurred ahead of Russia’s Victory Day commemorations on May 9, a major national holiday marked annually by large public events and military parades.
Officials noted that drone activity has increased in recent weeks, with repeated reports of long-range unmanned strikes reaching deeper into Russian territory. While such incidents in central Moscow are considered relatively uncommon, previous strikes have been reported targeting the capital in earlier phases of the conflict.
The latest event adds to a series of reported drone attacks attributed to ongoing cross-border hostilities, with authorities continuing investigations into the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the unmanned aerial vehicle struck the “House on Mosfilmovskaya,” a 52-story residential tower completed in the early 2010s. The impact reportedly occurred around the upper floors of the building, causing visible damage to the facade and debris to fall into the surrounding area.
Authorities stated that no casualties were reported following the incident.
Images and video circulating from the scene show structural damage to parts of the building exterior, while emergency services were deployed in large numbers, including police units and ambulances. Witnesses described hearing a loud explosion, with some reporting a flash in the sky followed by smoke rising from the tower.
The incident occurred ahead of Russia’s Victory Day commemorations on May 9, a major national holiday marked annually by large public events and military parades.
Officials noted that drone activity has increased in recent weeks, with repeated reports of long-range unmanned strikes reaching deeper into Russian territory. While such incidents in central Moscow are considered relatively uncommon, previous strikes have been reported targeting the capital in earlier phases of the conflict.
The latest event adds to a series of reported drone attacks attributed to ongoing cross-border hostilities, with authorities continuing investigations into the incident and assessing the extent of the damage.
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