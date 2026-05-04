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US to Help Guide Commercial Shipping Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has said the United States will begin assisting third-party vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the initiative as a humanitarian effort aimed at supporting stranded maritime crews amid ongoing regional tensions.
According to reports, the move comes as large numbers of ships have been affected by disruptions in and around the strategic waterway, which plays a major role in global energy transportation. The situation has reportedly worsened following recent conflict-related instability in the region and restrictions affecting navigation routes.
In a social media post, Trump said the initiative—described as “Project Freedom”—is intended to help what he called neutral countries and uninvolved parties continue their commercial activities safely. He framed the effort as a way to assist those not directly involved in the conflict and to ease pressure on global shipping.
He added that the goal is to allow vessels to move through restricted maritime areas so international trade can resume more normally, describing affected ships as unintended victims of the broader situation.
Reports citing U.S. officials indicate that the plan would involve coordination between governments, insurers, and shipping operators to manage maritime traffic through the region. Some accounts suggest U.S. naval forces would remain nearby to respond if needed, while also providing information on safer navigation routes.
At the same time, Iranian officials have rejected the initiative, arguing that any external military involvement in the waterway would violate existing ceasefire understandings and infringe on Iran’s sovereignty over the strategic strait.
The announcement highlights ongoing tensions over control, security, and navigation in one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, where military, political, and economic interests continue to overlap.
According to reports, the move comes as large numbers of ships have been affected by disruptions in and around the strategic waterway, which plays a major role in global energy transportation. The situation has reportedly worsened following recent conflict-related instability in the region and restrictions affecting navigation routes.
In a social media post, Trump said the initiative—described as “Project Freedom”—is intended to help what he called neutral countries and uninvolved parties continue their commercial activities safely. He framed the effort as a way to assist those not directly involved in the conflict and to ease pressure on global shipping.
He added that the goal is to allow vessels to move through restricted maritime areas so international trade can resume more normally, describing affected ships as unintended victims of the broader situation.
Reports citing U.S. officials indicate that the plan would involve coordination between governments, insurers, and shipping operators to manage maritime traffic through the region. Some accounts suggest U.S. naval forces would remain nearby to respond if needed, while also providing information on safer navigation routes.
At the same time, Iranian officials have rejected the initiative, arguing that any external military involvement in the waterway would violate existing ceasefire understandings and infringe on Iran’s sovereignty over the strategic strait.
The announcement highlights ongoing tensions over control, security, and navigation in one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors, where military, political, and economic interests continue to overlap.
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