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Cuban President Accuses US of Deliberately Creating Political, Legal “Pretexts”
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has accused the United States of deliberately creating political and legal “pretexts” to justify possible military action against Cuba, according to remarks delivered at a solidarity event in Havana.
In his speech, Díaz-Canel rejected Washington’s long-standing classification of Cuba as a security threat, arguing that there is no legitimate justification for an attack. He said that Cuba is not a danger to the United States and insisted that such claims are manufactured for political purposes rather than based on real security concerns. He also emphasized that the Cuban public does not view the United States in hostile terms, even if government policies differ sharply.
He framed his criticism within a broader denunciation of U.S. foreign policy in the region, linking it to military actions and political pressure in Latin America. In particular, he referenced tensions involving Venezuela, alleging that the United States has pursued strategies of intervention, including military deployments and economic pressure, to influence governments it opposes. Similar claims about increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean have been made by Cuban officials in earlier statements as well.
These remarks fit into a wider pattern of Cuban leadership messaging, which consistently portrays U.S. sanctions, naval activity, and regional policy as forms of coercion aimed at destabilizing governments in Havana and its allies.
From the U.S. side, official positions have repeatedly denied any intent to invade Cuba, while maintaining that sanctions and security policies are tied to concerns about governance, human rights, and regional security.
Overall, the statement reflects ongoing political hostility between the two governments, especially amid rising regional tensions involving Venezuela and broader U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.
In his speech, Díaz-Canel rejected Washington’s long-standing classification of Cuba as a security threat, arguing that there is no legitimate justification for an attack. He said that Cuba is not a danger to the United States and insisted that such claims are manufactured for political purposes rather than based on real security concerns. He also emphasized that the Cuban public does not view the United States in hostile terms, even if government policies differ sharply.
He framed his criticism within a broader denunciation of U.S. foreign policy in the region, linking it to military actions and political pressure in Latin America. In particular, he referenced tensions involving Venezuela, alleging that the United States has pursued strategies of intervention, including military deployments and economic pressure, to influence governments it opposes. Similar claims about increased U.S. military presence in the Caribbean have been made by Cuban officials in earlier statements as well.
These remarks fit into a wider pattern of Cuban leadership messaging, which consistently portrays U.S. sanctions, naval activity, and regional policy as forms of coercion aimed at destabilizing governments in Havana and its allies.
From the U.S. side, official positions have repeatedly denied any intent to invade Cuba, while maintaining that sanctions and security policies are tied to concerns about governance, human rights, and regional security.
Overall, the statement reflects ongoing political hostility between the two governments, especially amid rising regional tensions involving Venezuela and broader U.S. military activity in the Caribbean.
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