Gaurav Gogoi Suffers Huge Defeat In Jorhat As BJP Candidate Secures Decisive Win

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Hitendra Nath Goswami of the BJP secured a decisive victory in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, defeating Gaurav Gogoi of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 23,182 votes, according to official data released by the Election Commission of India on Monday.

As per the final round of counting, Goswami polled 69,439 votes, while Gogoi garnered 46,257 votes. The result reflects a strong performance by the BJP in the constituency, consolidating its hold amid a broader trend favouring the party in the state.

Other candidates in the fray lagged significantly behind. Pranab Priyankush Dutta of the Aam Aadmi Party managed only 701 votes, while Hemanta Kumar Pegu of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) received 581 votes.

NOTA (None of the Above) accounted for 1,319 votes.

The Jorhat result is being seen as part of a wider electoral trend in Assam, where the BJP appears to have gained substantial support.

Political observers note that development-focussed campaigning and organisational strength played a key role in shaping voter preferences in the constituency.

Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders. The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats. Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats.

Within the Opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.

Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates in the fray.