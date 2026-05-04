Rajasthan BJP Announces Celebrations At Party HQ Today As Bengal Trends Hint Win

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) At a time when trends have confirmed that the BJP is leading in the West Bengal Assembly polls and has scripted another winner's trail in Assam, an atmosphere of celebration has gripped the party workers across Rajasthan.

Party cadres are marking the occasion with excitement and public celebrations in several cities. A major celebratory event is scheduled on Monday evening at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. The programme will be attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, State BJP President Madan Rathore, along with senior leaders and party workers, said party officials.

Across the state, including Jaipur and Bikaner, party workers have been celebrating by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets, and raising slogans in support of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Madan Rathore criticised the government led by Mamata Banerjee, alleging that people in West Bengal were troubled under her rule. He accused the ruling All India Trinamool Congress of appeasement politics and claimed that law and order had deteriorated in the state.

Rathore stated that the people in Bengal were distressed and tormented by Mamata Banerjee's rule. He alleged that appeasement politics had reached its zenith there, Sharia law was effectively in force across the entire state, and rampant looting and extortion were taking place.

He further asserted that Trinamool workers in Bengal engaged in extortion and harassed the public.

He claimed that officials under the Mamata Banerjee government had openly given them a free hand to act with impunity. However, he declared that Mamata Banerjee's rule would now undoubtedly come to an end, paving the way for BJP governance in the state.

In Bikaner, the BJP workers celebrated the party's performance by exchanging sweets and congratulating one another. The celebrations were led by senior party leader Dilip Puri, with a large number of workers participating enthusiastically.