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Pakistan to Repatriate Crew of Seized Iranian Vessel
(MENAFN) Pakistan has announced it will return 22 crew members of an Iranian vessel seized by US forces back to Tehran on Monday, describing the move as part of confidence-building efforts amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the decision is intended to support diplomatic engagement and reduce regional friction while broader mediation efforts continue. Islamabad said it remains committed to facilitating dialogue and promoting stability in the region.
Officials added that the Iranian vessel involved will be transferred into Pakistani territorial waters and later returned to its owners after necessary repairs are completed.
US Central Command stated that American forces had transferred the detained crew members to Pakistan for repatriation following the vessel’s seizure in April in the Gulf of Oman. The ship was reportedly intercepted after failing to comply with restrictions linked to US measures against Iranian maritime activity.
Separate reports indicated that a small number of additional passengers had already been transferred to another country for repatriation in a prior arrangement coordinated through regional channels.
Pakistan described the ongoing exchanges as being conducted with coordination between relevant parties, including both Iranian and US sides, as part of broader efforts to manage maritime tensions and maintain stability in the region’s key shipping routes.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, the decision is intended to support diplomatic engagement and reduce regional friction while broader mediation efforts continue. Islamabad said it remains committed to facilitating dialogue and promoting stability in the region.
Officials added that the Iranian vessel involved will be transferred into Pakistani territorial waters and later returned to its owners after necessary repairs are completed.
US Central Command stated that American forces had transferred the detained crew members to Pakistan for repatriation following the vessel’s seizure in April in the Gulf of Oman. The ship was reportedly intercepted after failing to comply with restrictions linked to US measures against Iranian maritime activity.
Separate reports indicated that a small number of additional passengers had already been transferred to another country for repatriation in a prior arrangement coordinated through regional channels.
Pakistan described the ongoing exchanges as being conducted with coordination between relevant parties, including both Iranian and US sides, as part of broader efforts to manage maritime tensions and maintain stability in the region’s key shipping routes.
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