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Afghanistan’s Herat Completes Major Urban Infrastructure Upgrade Program
(MENAFN) Authorities in western Afghanistan’s Herat city have finished 80 development projects over the past year, according to a statement from the provincial government.
The total cost of the initiatives exceeded 1 billion afghanis (around 15.6 million U.S. dollars). Officials said the work was carried out across several urban districts with the goal of strengthening infrastructure and improving public services for residents.
The completed projects included a range of construction and rehabilitation works such as underground roads, overpasses, expanded road networks, drainage systems, and the asphalt paving of multiple streets.
According to officials, these developments have helped reduce traffic congestion, improve movement within the city, and lower the risk of flooding in various neighborhoods.
Municipal authorities also reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing development efforts, stating that future projects will continue to focus on urban expansion and improving overall living conditions for the population.
The total cost of the initiatives exceeded 1 billion afghanis (around 15.6 million U.S. dollars). Officials said the work was carried out across several urban districts with the goal of strengthening infrastructure and improving public services for residents.
The completed projects included a range of construction and rehabilitation works such as underground roads, overpasses, expanded road networks, drainage systems, and the asphalt paving of multiple streets.
According to officials, these developments have helped reduce traffic congestion, improve movement within the city, and lower the risk of flooding in various neighborhoods.
Municipal authorities also reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing development efforts, stating that future projects will continue to focus on urban expansion and improving overall living conditions for the population.
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