'First Time BJP Govt Will Be Formed In Shyama Prasad's Birthplace': BJP On Bengal Lead

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As the trends, issued by the Election Commission of India, showed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lead in West Bengal on Monday, senior party leaders predicted that it will be the first time that the party will form a government in the state, which is the birthplace of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's founder, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Notably, the BJP is a political successor of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh.

BJP MP Vinod Tawde said, "BJP's victory in Bengal is crucial for the country's security." He asserted that regime change in Bengal will lead to certain changes in the country.

"There will be no place for appeasement politics. People of West Bengal have said that one cannot win with fake promises," he told IANS.

According to Tawde, for the past many years, no election was conducted in West Bengal without any murder. "But that has been made possible this time. I think the entire country is happy about this thing,' he said.

"Now, with Assam, Bengal and Puducherry, the BJP will have a government in 25 states. This is a good step towards 'Viksit Bharat 2027'," he mentioned.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the NDA has been blessed by the citizens.

"This mandate of the people is for PM Modi so that he can keep working for the poor and take India to greater heights. 'Maa, Manush and Mati' have wholeheartedly blessed PM Modi," he told IANS.

He added: "It is because all three, 'Maa, Manush and Mati' were left sobbing during Mamata Banerjee's reign. The land (Mati) was red with the blood of its children. The people (Manush) were suffering atrocities."

Chugh asserted that the mandate in West Bengal, Assam and Pondicherry proves that the entire nation stands with PM Modi.

"It is a reply to those governments functioning with cruelty. The country will function according to the Constitution and not based on a 'Jihadi' mindset," he said.

Referring to the Congress trailing in West Bengal, Assam and Pondicherry, Chugh further said, "The results are proof that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is going to lose the next 100 elections as well."